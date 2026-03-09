KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s lawyer today suggested two TikTok videos which a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer had produced at the High Court today are not “credible” court evidence, repeatedly asking if cybertroopers were the ones who had posted these short videos online.

In Muhyiddin’s trial today, he is alleged to have abused his power to get RM225.3 million in bribes for his party Parti Pribumi Bersatu and also alleged to have laundered money via RM200 million entering Bersatu’s bank accounts.

MACC assistant enforcement officer Mohd Syawaludin Said, 37, today took the stand as the first prosecution witness and gave the court downloaded copies of two TikTok videos which allegedly featured Muhyiddin’s voice.

Both TikTok videos were played in court, with Syawaludin reading out written transcripts that he had prepared and also saying he confirmed the first recording contained Muhyiddin’s voice as he recognised the voice of the former eighth prime minister of Malaysia.

In the first TikTok audio-only video posted by account user “Puterishantek” which was 17 seconds long and which did not have any visuals, a voice was heard saying that he had been accused of power abuse and receiving bribes, with the voice saying he did not even receive a single sen in his pocket and that “it” went into the party.

In the second TikTok video posted by account user “Wanhadi21”, it allegedly showed Muhyiddin saying he did not take bribes and that he was being accused of taking money when it was his party that received money, while the second part of the video was similar to the first video.

Muhyiddin’s lawyer Datuk Amer Hamzah Arshad then cross-examined Syawaludin, who confirmed he had had been an MACC officer since August 15, 2014 and had a business management diploma and no academic qualifications in audio visual technology or information technology.

Under cross-examination, Syawaludin confirmed he had happened to see the two TikTok videos and had later downloaded them on the instructions of MACC investigating officer (IO) Mazery Mohd Zaini.

Syawaludin confirmed that the IO did not order him to investigate the two TikTok account holders’ identity or to find them, and said he was “not sure” when Amer asked if these two were cybertroopers.

Syawaludin confirmed he did not take his own initiative to try to find the identities of the two TikTok account holders, saying he was unsure whether he could rule out the possibility of the two being cybertroopers.

He agreed with Amer that he could not verify if the two TikTok users are political cybertroopers as he had not investigated this.

Amer then asked if these two TikTok users are “MACC’s cybertroopers” and if MACC does have cybertroopers, to which Syawaludin said he was unsure.

Lawyer Amer Hamzah Arshad speaking to reporters outside the High Court in Kuala Lumpur, in this file picture dated January 4, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Syawaludin agreed with Amer that the first video had been “edited” as it featured captions, but said he did not edit it and did not know who had edited it.

The MACC officer agreed he had not sent the first video for forensic checks and that means the audio clip could not be verified, and agreed that he would not be able to ensure if it was generated by artificial intelligence without investigating if the clip is genuine.

He agreed the first recording of 17 seconds does not show the full speech.

Syawaludin agreed wtih Amer that the IO did not order him to verify the first video by questioning Muhyiddin about it, confirming that he did not contact the latter to verify it.

As for the second video, Syawaludin also agreed it had been edited as it featured captions, but said he was unsure when asked by Amer if the TikTok user is a PKR member and confirmed he did not investigate if “Wanhadi21” is a political cybertrooper.

In the second video, the voice alleged to be Muhyiddin’s was heard repeating “Dia masuk pada parti” (It entered the party) in slow motion, which Syawaludin agreed meant it had been “edited” or “doctored”.

Syawaludin had seen the two TikTok videos on January 16, 2025 and July 26, 2025, and he had downloaded them into separate pen drives which were put into sealed plastic bags to preserve them as evidence.

Syawaludin had told the High Court in detail on how he had downloaded the videos and made copies of the TikTok videos, how he had scratched his initial on the pen drives and marked them, and his making of copies to prevent tampering. It was also to ensure the original copy would show the date he saved them as the last modified date.

Amer today said the dates of the TikTok videos’ downloads were after Muhyiddin had been charged in court in this case, but Syawaludin said he was unsure.

Amer suggested that the downloads after Muhyiddin was charged and lack of further investigation on the contents and TikTok users showed that the use of the videos in court is in bad faith and politically-motivated, but Syawaludin said he was unsure.

Ultimately, Syawaludin disagreed with Amer’s suggestion that the two TikTok videos are not credible evidence, and completed his testimony.

Muhyiddin was charged in 2023.

The trial before High Court judge Noor Ruwena Md Nurdi resumes tomorrow morning, with a banker expected to be called in as the second prosecution witness.