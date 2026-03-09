KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Bersatu’s Kudat division has been dissolved after 19 committee members resigned and left the party with immediate effect.

Muhammad Affan Jumahat, Deputy of Bersatu Sabah’s Leadership Liaison Body, said the decision came after careful consideration of several factors, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

Those stepping down include Deputy Permanent Chairman Sainol Tanjilul, Deputy Chief of Kudat Zulkifli Nordin, Chief of Srikandi Rainah Sakout, Secretary Suaimi Suliman, Treasurer Kalintong Tandok, Information Chief Rojinal Mandawai, and 11 other committee members.

Muhammad Affan said the resignations were prompted by unease over the abrupt dismissal of several elected representatives and division chiefs.

“We made this decision because we were uncomfortable with the hasty removal of many elected representatives and division heads. We also reject any attempts that contravene the resolutions of the Supreme Leadership Council (MPT) on 12 January, which postponed disciplinary actions against members for statements concerning Bersatu’s founding president, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, before that date,” he said.

Muhammad Affan, who is also Kudat division chief, added that with the resignation of the 19 members, the division committee is automatically dissolved.

He said the explanation was submitted in a letter to Bersatu Secretary-General Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali dated March 3.