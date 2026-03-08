KUALA LANGAT, March 8 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, broke fast with the people and officiated the An-Nur Mosque in Kanchong Tengah, here last night.

His Royal Highness, accompanied by Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, was received upon arrival by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajuddin.

Also present were State Islamic Religious Affairs and Innovation Committee chairman Mohammad Fahmi Ngah and Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad.

During the event, Sultan Sharafuddin presented Hari Raya contributions of RM500 each to 495 asnaf recipients, amounting to RM247,500.

His Royal Highness also listened to a religious talk delivered by Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Mohd Yusof Othman, deputy chairman of the Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia (IKIM), in conjunction with Nuzul al-Quran before breaking fast.

Built on a 0.85-hectare site, the mosque began operations in 1982 and can accommodate up to 300 congregants. — Bernama