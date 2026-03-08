MELAKA, March 8 — Cybercrime cases in Melaka rose to 591 involving losses of RM11.78 million in the first two months of this year, compared with 398 cases with losses amounting to RM9.06 million during the same period last year.

State Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communication Committee chairman Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan said the increase was due to low public awareness despite various initiatives carried out, including the Safe Internet Campaign and the establishment of the Melaka Taskforce on Online Gambling, Internet Fraud and Cybercrime.

“The most common cybercrime cases recorded in Melaka involve online purchase scams, love scams and non-existent investment schemes, with victims including single mothers and civil servants.

“Last year we encouraged Melaka residents to make payments through cash on delivery to avoid being cheated when making online purchases,” he told reporters at the MITC Ayer Keroh Ramadan Bazaar here yesterday.

He said this after attending the Safe Internet Campaign 2.0, which was also attended by Ayer Keroh assemblyman Kerk Chee Yee and MCMC Melaka director Khairol Nizam Mohd Mostar.

Fairul Nizam said the state government has allocated RM50,000 this year to carry out awareness programmes on safe internet use through the Melaka Taskforce on Online Gambling, Internet Fraud and Cybercrime.

He said the initiative aims to further raise public awareness on the importance of using the internet responsibly and safely, including monitoring their children’s online activities

He added that about 200 community programmes will be organised this year involving higher education institutions, non-governmental organisations and associations to help protect families, children, youths and senior citizens.

“Last year, the Safe Internet Campaign involved more than 12,200 students from 320 schools and reached 11,300 members of the public through 37 community programmes,” he said.

Earlier, during yesterday’s Safe Internet Campaign 2.0, about 500 Ramadan kits containing internet safety guide pamphlets were distributed to bazaar visitors. A booth was also set up to provide interactive cyber safety sessions and demonstrations on activating parental controls. — Bernama