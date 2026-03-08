MELAKA, March 8 — The government is prepared to activate an evacuation plan for Malaysian students pursuing their studies in West Asia should the current situation in the region require immediate action.

Deputy Higher Education Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim said the plan had already been prepared and could be activated at any time depending on developments.

He said the Higher Education Ministry (MOHE), together with the Foreign Ministry through Wisma Putra, is closely monitoring the situation in the countries involved to ensure the safety of Malaysians, including students.

“Malaysian students in the affected countries have been identified and contacted through Malaysia’s representatives abroad to provide advice and guidance should relocation become necessary.

“Parents who wish to obtain the latest updates on their children can check with Wisma Putra,” he told reporters after attending an iftar event here yesterday.

Adam Adli said the ministry has identified about 1,762 Malaysian students in Jordan, followed by 135 in Saudi Arabia, 21 in the United Arab Emirates, nine in Kuwait, six in Iran and three in Qatar.

He also advised students who have recently received offers to pursue their studies at universities in West Asia to postpone their travel for the time being as conditions in the region remain uncertain.

He added that flight disruptions to several countries in the region have also affected travel.

“For those who have just received offers or are preparing to begin their studies there, the current conditions are not yet suitable.

“The safest step for now is to postpone travel temporarily and remain in contact with their respective universities and MOHE for the latest updates,” he said. — Bernama