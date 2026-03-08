BUTTERWORTH, March 8 — An elderly man was rescued after two days trapped in a well at Jalan Telok Air Tawar here.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director John Sagun Francis said the 63-year-old man was believed to have fallen into the well, which is about five metres deep.

“The department received a report of the incident at 5.29pm today, and by the time firefighters arrived, the victim had already been rescued by members of the public.

“The victim suffered minor injuries and was exhausted after spending two days in the well. He received initial treatment at the scene before being taken to Seberang Jaya Hospital,” he said in a statement last night.

He added that the homeless man went to the well to bathe and accidentally fell in.

“Fortunately, the water reached only chest height,” he said. — Bernama