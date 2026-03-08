KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Five individuals, including a woman, were arrested for online gambling activities during raids at two premises around Bukit Jalil here on Friday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said that the first raid, at about 1pm, was conducted against office premises in the area and a local woman, 36, was arrested.

“The arrest led to another raid on a nearby condominium, where four Chinese nationals, three men and a woman, aged 25 to 35, were arrested while they were managing the online gambling website,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Investigations revealed all suspects acted as agents managing, promoting and organising online gambling targeting clients from China and all the China nationals had entered the country using tourist passes, he said.

“All suspects have been remanded for three days till Monday for further investigation,” he added. — Bernama