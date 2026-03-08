GEORGE TOWN, Feb 8 — The fire department is conducting operations to extinguish a forest fire covering an area of 12,141 square metres (sq m) on a hill behind Surin Residence, Solok Tanjung Bungah, here yesterday.

Penang Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director John Sagun Francis said his team received an emergency call at 3.59pm regarding the fire before a firefighting team from the Bagan Jermal Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) was dispatched to the scene.

“The fire involves a forest area on a hill estimated to cover 12,141 sq m and located about two kilometres from the foot of the hill, but the fire location does not have vehicle access.

“The fire department had to hike to the fire location while carrying firefighting equipment to conduct the operation,” he said in a statement last night.

He said the firefighting operation was divided into two sectors namely using the “fire beater” method in addition to constructing a “fire break” to prevent the fire from spreading to a larger area, and by 7.12pm tonight, the fire was successfully brought under control.

He added that until 8.30pm, no casualties had been reported, and that the control and extinguishing operations are still ongoing, with the fire department’s drone unit also on standby to assist with aerial monitoring of the fire if needed. — Bernama