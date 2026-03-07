KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — A total of 323 Malaysians in Qatar have registered to take part in a voluntary evacuation organised by the Malaysian government so far, while others interested may still sign up before the final list of participants is confirmed today.

Malaysia’s Ambassador to Qatar Mohd Faizal Razali said the first flight carrying evacuees back to Malaysia is expected to depart via Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as early as Monday or Tuesday, although the schedule has yet to be finalised.

“As of tonight, approximately 323 Malaysians have filled in the form expressing their interest in returning to Malaysia through this government initiative,” he said during an online briefing with Malaysians in Qatar.

He said the Embassy of Malaysia in Doha is coordinating evacuation arrangements for Malaysians in the country with the assistance of the Malaysian Association in Qatar (MAQ) and several community coordinators.

Mohd Faizal stressed that the evacuation is voluntary, adding that Malaysians who wish to take up the offer are encouraged to do so as another repatriation exercise is unlikely to be organised after this.

“Malaysians who are interested in joining the evacuation may still register by filling in the form provided by the embassy or contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Doha, with the final number of participants expected to be confirmed by Saturday,” he said.

Mohd Faizal said the plan involves transporting evacuees by bus from Doha to the Abu Samra border, followed by immigration clearance into Saudi Arabia via the Salwa border, before continuing the journey to Riyadh.

“The overland journey from Doha to Riyadh is expected to take about 12 hours, including immigration clearance at both border checkpoints,” he said, adding that the buses required for the operation have already been secured.

He added that further details, including the assembly point in Doha and accommodation arrangements in Riyadh, are expected to be finalised and shared with Malaysians by Saturday as the embassy continues coordinating logistical preparations with relevant authorities.

The Malaysian government is also working to secure special flights from Riyadh to Kuala Lumpur, with airlines being contacted to facilitate the repatriation.

He added that Malaysians participating in the evacuation may bring along their spouses, including non-Malaysian spouses, as well as domestic helpers from ASEAN countries.

Malaysians joining the evacuation have been advised to ensure they possess a passport with at least six months’ validity remaining, obtain a Saudi e-visa, and settle any outstanding matters in Qatar to avoid complications during border clearance. — Bernama