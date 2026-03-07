KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Malaysia supports Indonesia’s efforts to ban access to high-risk digital platforms for children under the age of 16 starting March 28.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said that this move aligns with ongoing discussions between Malaysia and Indonesia to ensure a safer internet for the citizens of both nations, particularly children.

“I truly welcome the efforts by Ibu Meutya Hafid, my counterpart in Indonesia; we have long discussed how we must work together to ensure the internet is safer for our respective citizens, especially among children.

“I feel this is a timely and positive step by the Indonesian government, and certainly, on Malaysia’s part, we are ready to share experiences, techniques, and regulatory aspects that could potentially benefit Indonesia,” he told reporters after attending the Iftar and Aidilfitri Contribution Ceremony with Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) here last night.

Earlier, reports from Jakarta stated that Meutya announced that starting from the implementation date, social media accounts belonging to children under 16 on high-risk platforms - including YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, Bigo Live, and Roblox - will begin to be deactivated.

Commenting further, Fahmi said cooperation regarding digital safety in the region has been strengthened since last year through a consensus among Asean member states.

He noted that during the 47th Asean Summit held here last October, communications ministers adopted the Kuala Lumpur Declaration to create safer social media.

“Communications Ministers across Southeast Asia have agreed that we need to look at how each Asean country views, evaluates, and implements measures to guarantee user safety,” he said.

However, he noted that not all Southeast Asian countries share the same intent in implementing such measures, but described the development as a good start toward strengthening user safety in the digital space.

Regarding today’s programme, Fahmi said TNB presented a RM10,000 contribution to the Madrasah Tarbiah Islamiah at Apartment Putra Ria here, as well as RM150 worth of Hari Raya Aidilfitri preparation aid to 100 recipients.

At the same time, Fahmi — who is also the Member of Parliament for Lembah Pantai - said his office is providing ambulance services at a rate of RM1 for local residents through a partnership with a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

“I am collaborating with an NGO to provide 10 ambulances specifically for Lembah Pantai residents at a price of only RM1. This NGO is managed by the Pertubuhan Amal Uncle Kentang Malaysia, and bookings can be made through Surau committees, Mosque committees, or residential representative councils,” he said. — Bernama