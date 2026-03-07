KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has been instructed to liaise with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to obtain detailed information on the detention of six teenagers suspected of involvement in terrorist activities.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the move is crucial to identify any potential issues linked to specific applications so that appropriate action can be taken, including securing the cooperation of the relevant platform service providers.

“I find this matter quite concerning. Early investigations indicate that some of the teenagers were drawn to extremist movements through games such as Roblox, and through content on social media or streaming platforms.

“I will ask MCMC to liaise with Bukit Aman to obtain detailed information on measures where we may assist,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Earlier, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the six male suspects, aged between 16 and 21, were nabbed by the Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division (E8) in the Klang Valley, Kedah, Terengganu and Johor on Feb 14 and 15. — Bernama