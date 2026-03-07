KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — The Penang government has defended its revised land tax structure while urging affected landowners to seek clarification or file appeals through the relevant district offices.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the new tax rates are calculated using four criteria: whether land is classified as urban or rural, the size of the land, its current use and the applicable rate.

“Before responding to the issues raised, I reiterate that the new land tax rates are calculated based on four criteria — land classification, land size, current usage and the relevant rate,” he said in a statement issued today.

Chow also rejected criticism raised by Bagan MP and Air Putih assemblyman Lim Guan Eng over the formula and the state’s handling of the matter.

“The allegation is entirely baseless,” he said, adding that the state government welcomes feedback, including appeals.

Chow said the government is monitoring concerns raised by affected landowners and will continue refining implementation guidelines and the appeal process.

He said decisions on appeals submitted to district and land offices would be announced after the next meeting of the Penang state executive council.

“I will announce the outcomes of appeal cases received by the District and Land Offices after the State Executive Council meeting next week,” he said.

He also urged landowners — including those represented by elected officials — to contact their respective district and land offices directly to seek clarification or submit appeals.

Responding to concerns about increased tax affecting residents at the Bola-bola People’s Housing Project flats in Raja Uda, Butterworth, Chow said the property currently holds a First Grade land title without category or conditions and has not yet been subdivided into strata titles.

“It is a multi-storey building that has not yet been subdivided and does not yet have strata titles. If strata titles were issued, the tax calculation would change according to parcel tax rates,” he said.

Chow also said that the state government had set a nominal land tax rate of RM50 per lot for all government and private schools in Penang, and urged school administrators to update land-use records with the land office to qualify.

He advised individuals with complaints about land tax assessments, including undeveloped land, to submit appeals through the relevant district and land offices for review.