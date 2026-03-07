MELAKA, March 7 — Islam does not teach its followers to discriminate in their sympathy toward any party, regardless of differing schools of thought (mazhab) or religion, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said that Malaysia’s actions in expressing sympathy for Islamic countries under attack in the Middle East is not an act of defiance against major powers.

“As Muslims, whatever school of thought we hold, we must feel sympathy not only when a country is attacked, but also when its top leader is assassinated.

“This is something we must oppose. It cannot be that we are forbidden from expressing sympathy for a fellow Muslim nation just to avoid being seen as not aligned with a major power,” he said.

He said this while speaking at the Melaka State Government’s Majlis Santunan Kasih Ramadan and Iftar Jamaie Mega event, which was also attended by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and approximately 3,000 guests at the Al-Azim Mosque Islamic Center Square in Bukit Palah yesterday.

Ahmad Zahid added that although Malaysia has a Muslim-majority population, the country has never taken a stance of hating other religions.

“Be grateful for the togetherness we have in our country. Preserve the peace, preserve the harmony, and respect the differences in religion, language, and culture during this month of Ramadan,” he said. — Bernama