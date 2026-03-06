KUALA TERENGGANU, March 6 — An octogenarian has lost RM277,000 after falling victim to a non-existent investment scheme.

Kuala Terengganu District Police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the 87-year-old victim came across a stock investment advertisement on WhatsApp on September 18 last year.

“Intrigued by the offer, the victim contacted a suspect known as ‘Nina’ and was given an explanation about the purported investment.

“Believing the suspect’s promises, the victim made several fund transfers to two different bank accounts between November 13 and December 24, 2025, using his savings and Tabung Haji funds.

“However, he did not receive any returns from the investment offered and lodged a police report at 4.55pm yesterday,” he said in a statement today.

Azli said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

He also advised the public to remain vigilant against investment schemes that promise unusually high or unrealistic returns. — Bernama