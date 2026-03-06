KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Malaysia’s total approved investments over the past three years have surpassed the RM1 trillion mark, said Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Sim Tze Tzin.

He said the milestone follows three consecutive years of record investment approvals, highlighting Malaysia’s appeal as an investment destination and strong investor confidence despite global uncertainties.

“For two years, it was almost one trillion, or about RM800 billion-plus, but if you combine the three years, it has crossed RM1 trillion in total investments,” he said during a press conference here today.

Sim, who described Malaysia as “a shining star of the region”, expressed confidence that the country would continue to attract quality investments despite geopolitical tensions and global economic uncertainties.

“Regardless of political, geopolitical and regional conflicts, Malaysia will remain a shining star of the region,” he said.

Sim expects 2026 to be a challenging year amid uncertainties surrounding global trade policies and geopolitical developments, including tensions in the Middle East.

However, he emphasised that Malaysia’s political stability and Asean’s position as a preferred investment destination would continue to support investor interest.

“I am cautiously optimistic in 2026. The momentum from the past three years of record investments will continue to generate economic momentum,” he said.

The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) recently announced that Malaysia approved RM426.7 billion in investments in 2025, marking the highest level recorded to date.

This amount represents an 11 per cent increase from RM384.4 billion in 2024, indicating continued growth despite a cautious global economic climate. — Bernama