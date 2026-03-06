MELAKA, March 6 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) in Melaka is targeting to salvage 30,000 kilogrammes of surplus food and beverages from being wasted through the implementation of the Ihsan Food Bank (i-FB) initiative throughout Ramadan this year.

Its director Mohd Hazimin Jamaludin said the target was set based on increased participation from traders and visitors, including at Bazar Ramadan Rahmah (BRR) in four locations in the state.

He said food collection began on March 2 at two collection points, Bazar Ramadan Alor Gajah and Bazar Ramadan Semabok Perdana, recording a total of 1,122 kilogrammes of food and beverages valued at approximately RM13,464 salvaged so far.

“Through i-FB, surplus food that is still safe for consumption will be collected and distributed to those in need, including students at educational institutions and the community, in collaboration with the Malay Women’s Training College and University College of Agroscience Malaysia,” he said in a press conference at BRR Taman Melaka Baru, Batu Berendam, yesterday.

He said the initiative not only helps ease the burden of recipients but also supports food waste reduction agenda through the rebranding of MYSAVEFOOD campaign, which is being implemented continuously.

Meanwhile, he said 150 traders at four BRR locations will offer RM5 iftar meals under the Menu Rahmah programme.

“We encourage BRR traders to increase the variety of Menu Rahmah offerings, and as a token of appreciation, each participating trader will receive a RM100 cashless voucher.

“This approach not only ensures low-income groups have access to balanced meals but also promotes cashless transactions,” he said. — Bernama