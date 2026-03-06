KUANTAN, March 6 — More than 120,000 children have registered for admission into the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) preschool programme for next year, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said the figure shows that MOE preschools have become a preferred choice among parents due to the quality of education offered, in addition to free preschool access.

MOE preschools are also supported by qualified and trained teachers, as well as complete infrastructure and facilities, while all pupils benefit from the Preschool Food Assistance (BMP) programme.

“However, priority is given to five- and four-year-old children from low-income (B40) families, particularly those living in rural areas, as preparation before they enter formal Year One education,” she said.

She said this while speaking at the MOE Community Ramadan Jaulah programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sultanah Hajjah Kalsom here yesterday, which was also attended by Education deputy director-general Datuk Amzan Abd Malek.

As of March 4, the MOE had received 121,569 applications, comprising 61,430 children born in 2021 (aged five), 52,189 children born in 2022 (aged four) and 949 children born in 2023 (aged three).

Applications for admission into MOE preschools are open online from March 2 until May 31, 2026, for children born between January 2, 2021 and December 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina said the ministry is actively expanding preschool classes, with 350 new classes opened this year.

Overall, she said there are currently 10,514 preschool classes in 6,469 MOE institutions, with a capacity of 256,894 places and a current enrolment of 217,041 pupils.

She also commended the improving education performance in Pahang, including in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

At the event, which was attended by more than 600 teachers, students and parents’ representatives, Fadhlina also announced RM200,000 in assistance for SMK Sultanah Hajjah Kalsom. — Bernama