KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Malaysia has expressed solidarity with Turkiye following an incident involving a ballistic missile heading towards the country’s airspace, highlighting the current fragile security situation in the region.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the matter was conveyed during a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday, where the two leaders exchanged views on the increasingly grave developments in the Middle East following a series of attacks that are threatening the stability of the region.

“I conveyed Malaysia’s solidarity with Turkiye following the incident involving a ballistic missile headed towards its airspace, a development that underscores just how fragile the region’s security environment has become,” he posted on Facebook.

On the assassination of several senior Iranian leaders, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Prime Minister stressed that such developments risk pushing the Middle East into a period of serious and prolonged instability.

Anwar said he and Erdogan agreed that all parties must exercise the utmost restraint and wisdom to prevent the situation from further deteriorating.

“I also expressed appreciation for President Erdogan’s role as a voice of conscience for the Muslim world, including Turkiye’s efforts to serve as an intermediary between Washington and Tehran in opening space for dialogue and a diplomatic resolution.

“Malaysia calls on all parties to de-escalate tensions and halt attacks that risk triggering wider instability beyond West Asia. Dialogue and diplomacy must remain the priority,” he said.

On Palestine, Anwar also expressed appreciation for Turkiye and several other countries that have condemned Israel’s decision to expand illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, stressing that Malaysia’s position is clear that such actions by the Zionist regime constitute a violation of international law.

Meanwhile, in a separate post, Anwar said that he also held a phone conversation with Afghanistan’s Acting Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund to discuss the escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“I emphasised that both countries must exercise restraint and avoid any actions that could further aggravate the situation. The military actions that have already claimed hundreds of lives on both sides must cease immediately,” he said.

Malaysia urges that these tensions be addressed through dialogue and diplomatic channels to prevent a prolonged conflict that would only bring further suffering to the people and undermine peace and stability in the region, he added. — Bernama