PUTRAJAYA, March 5 — The current US-Iran conflict in the Middle East has not yet affected the security of the country’s food supply as most of Malaysia’s food import sources do not involve those countries, said Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

He said among the countries involved in exporting food to Malaysia are India, Pakistan, Asean countries, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil and Argentina.

“The war took place in the Middle East, these countries were not really involved in food matters in Malaysia. Over there, we are involved in exports, especially in Dubai.

“So far, we have not been affected in any way in terms of food security, but we do not know how long this conflict will last and if it lasts, there will likely be an increase in the price of imported goods and so on,” he told the media after the Ihya Ramadan Programme with the Prime Minister here today.

Mohamad said that the country’s current physical stock of rice can cover the needs for a period of between five and seven months.

“In terms of rice supply, we do have a buffer stock, which if anything happens, God willing, we have enough supply for five months, and if we take into account the stock in the shops, it is enough for seven months.

“In terms of rice, God willing (enough), for other things, we do have crisis management measures on standby if anything happens, God willing we will act,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also chaired the Joint Meeting of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security Top Management.

He said among the matters discussed were the issues of governance and governance of the agro-food sector, infrastructure development to support the five-season padi planting programme within two years, national food security and administrative ethics. — Bernama