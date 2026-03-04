KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will hold a meeting in the near future to discuss efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between the neighbouring countries.

The Prime Minister said that the matter was among those agreed upon by the two leaders during a telephone conversation yesterday.

“During a phone call with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto yesterday, we exchanged greetings and views on various current issues affecting the interests of both countries, for the well-being of our peoples and regional stability.

“We also agreed to meet in the near future, to further reinforce the close ties between our two neighbouring nations, which have long been built on the spirit of brotherhood and strategic cooperation,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday. — Bernama