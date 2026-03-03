KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have recorded statements from two individuals to assist investigations into allegations of an attempt to overthrow the government and sabotage the country.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M Kumar said the two individuals comprise the complainant and a witness, according to Sinar Harian today.

“Investigations are being conducted comprehensively, including examining all information obtained, and other individuals will be called to assist in the probe.

“Give the police space and time to carry out a thorough investigation,” he said when contacted on Tuesday.

In a statement last Friday, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail was reported as saying that a report had been lodged on Thursday regarding the matter, involving allegations against a prominent local figure and an international media agency.

He said the investigation is being handled by the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (USJT), Prosecution/Legal Division (D5), Bukit Aman CID under Section 124B of the Penal Code.

In a separate statement, the Attorney General’s Chambers stressed that any party found to be involved, if any, must be held accountable under existing laws regardless of their position or background.