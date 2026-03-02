KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Police revealed that the four-year-old boy whose charred body was found in a room at the People’s Housing Project (PPR) Kampung Muhibbah in Bukit Jalil this evening was believed to have been left at home with his four siblings, without any adult supervision.

Cheras district police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said preliminary investigations found that in the incident at 3.40pm, all six siblings aged between nine months and 10 years were at home when their mother was believed to have gone out to buy food.

“The neighbours who noticed the fire immediately tried to rescue the victims, but failed to save the deceased because the victim was trapped in the main bedroom that had caught fire,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, the Kuala Lumpur Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) reported that the child’s charred body was found after firefighting efforts were carried out on the 10th floor of the residential block.

The case is now classified under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 (Act 611) for negligence or leaving a child without supervision, according to Mohd Rosdi.

He also advised parents and guardians to always be vigilant and not leave young children alone to avoid any unwanted tragedies. — Bernama