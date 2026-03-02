KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — There have been no reports to date of any Malaysians affected by the security situation in Oman, said the Foreign Ministry media advisory on Sunday.

The ministry, also known as Wisma Putra, said verification and further assessments are ongoing.

“The Ministry continues to monitor developments closely. We take note of reports of security developments in the Sultanate of Oman,” the advisory read.

The media reported that Oman recorded its first attack on Sunday.

According to the advisory, the Foreign Ministry continues to closely monitor the fluid and evolving security environment across the Middle East and is maintaining coordinated engagement with all Malaysian Diplomatic Missions in the region.

Since the previous update, wider airspace closures, flight diversions and heightened precautionary security measures have affected additional countries, including Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon and Oman, it said.

Public mourning periods, temporary internet disruptions and precautionary security measures in certain locations have contributed to ongoing travel and communication constraints, the advisory added.

“Our missions are extending consular assistance and remain in communication with Malaysians who are stranded in several locations, including Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Syria, Jordan, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Oman.

“Temporary shelter, travel advisory support and alternative arrangements are being facilitated where necessary. All contacted individuals remain safe and accounted for,” it added.

Earlier Sunday, the ministry issued an official Travel Advisory for Malaysians in seven countries — Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates — advising Malaysians to avoid non-essential travel to these countries until further notice.

“This advisory remains in force and will be updated as necessary should developments warrant further measures,” the advisory read.

Malaysians in affected areas are encouraged to register their presence via e-Konsular at https://ekonsular.kln.gov.my to facilitate timely communication and assistance.

According to Wisma Putra, the Foreign Ministry’s Operations Room in Putrajaya remains activated and is actively coordinating all consular efforts across the region.

The Ministry reiterates its standing advice for Malaysians in affected areas to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified rumours, and rely strictly on official Foreign Ministry channels and credible sources for updates, it added.

For emergency consular assistance, Malaysians who are unable to reach Malaysian Missions may contact the Ministry’s Operations Room directly at +603-8887 4570 or via email at [email protected]. — Bernama