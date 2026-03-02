KOTA BHARU, March 2 — More than 84,000 patients have received assistance through the Medical Assistance Fund (TBP), involving a total allocation exceeding RM788 million, since its introduction in 2005, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the government is deeply concerned about the financial burden faced by patients, particularly those requiring long-term treatment.

He added that the TBP remains a critical support instrument of the ministry to ensure that no Malaysian is denied access to treatment due to financial constraints.

“Last year, a total of 3,884 TBP applications were approved by the government, amounting to RM58.6 million.

“Kelantan ranked fifth highest in receiving TBP assistance, with 345 cases approved, involving RM4.66 million. Of that total, Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital recorded the highest number of approvals, with 296 cases, amounting to RM3.13 million,” he said.

He said this to reporters after presenting TBP assistance and food baskets to asnaf recipients during Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat (ANMS) Roadshow and Iftar Perdana at Masjid Al Husna, Kampung Baung Bayam, here, today.

Meanwhile, commenting on reports regarding non-compliance among traders at Ramadan bazaars, Dzulkefly said that, so far, there have been 12 complaints nationwide related to food hygiene, including four complaints received via the WhatsApp application.

“As of yesterday, we have not received any reports of food poisoning occurring at Ramadan bazaars nationwide, and no compounds have been issued to traders,” he said.

In addition, commenting on the latest developments regarding tuberculosis (TB), Dzulkefly said there was a decline in new cases during Epidemiological Week 7 (ME 7/2026), with 417 cases recorded, compared with 482 cases during the same period last year, marking a decrease of 65 cases. — Bernama