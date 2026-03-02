PUTRAJAYA, March 2 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) recorded nearly 5,000 new members recently, reflecting the people’s continued confidence in the party’s struggle.

Its president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, said support for PKR remained solid despite facing a political situation described as ‘chaotic’.

“We have good news… that even in this chaotic situation, our membership has grown by about 5,000.

“This increase shows that confidence in the party’s struggle remains strong,” he told reporters after breaking fast with local community leaders at the Seri Perdana Complex here yesterday.

Earlier, Anwar chaired the party’s Central Leadership Council meeting.

Meanwhile, he urged PKR leaders at all levels to continue strengthening the party’s machinery and to clarify issues that could cause unease among the people.

Anwar said comprehensive and factual explanations are important for continuing to strengthen the people’s confidence in the party. — Bernama