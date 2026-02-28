GEORGE TOWN, Feb 28 — Negotiations are under way to resume direct flights between Malaysia and Russia, with a final agreement expected this year, Russian Ambassador to Malaysia Naiyl Latypov said today.

According to Bernama, Latypov said the matter is being handled by the transport ministries of both countries and several rounds of consultations have already been completed.

“The Transport Minister of Malaysia Anthony Loke and Russian Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin are in close contact. As far as I know, there have been two or three rounds of consultations,” he said.

He added that Russia is expecting a Malaysian delegation in Moscow this year and expressed hope that both sides would finalise a solution.

Latypov said discussions are currently focused on the Moscow–Langkawi route, with the possibility of expanding to other destinations in future.

He noted that beyond intergovernmental agreements, airlines from both countries must also reach commercial arrangements before direct services can resume.

Latypov said Malaysia remains a popular destination among Russian citizens, especially during Russia’s long and often severe winter season.

On Jan 17, Nikitin told Russian News Agency TASS in an interview that direct flights from Russia to Malaysia are expected to be launched this year.

Latypov was speaking after attending a commemoration marking the 112th anniversary of the sinking of the Russian cruiser Zhemchug during the Battle of Penang in 1914, held at the Western Road Cemetery here today.

He described the ceremony as a solemn occasion to honour Russian sailors who perished in the waters off Penang.

About 30 Russian nationals, including representatives from two Russian naval ships currently docked at Penang Port, took part in the event.

The ceremony also recognised the role of local fishermen and residents who assisted in rescuing survivors.

The Battle of Penang broke out late on Oct 28, 1914, when the German cruiser SMS Emden launched torpedoes at the Zhemchug, which sank within minutes.

Most of the remains of the crew were buried at the Western Road Cemetery, while some were interred on Pulau Jerejak.

On Friday, a detachment of warships from the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet — comprising corvettes Sovershenniy and Rezkiy, and the support vessel Pecheng — made a friendly call at the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal here. — Bernama