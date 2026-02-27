PUTRAJAYA, Feb 27 — Malaysia's economic and trade outlook remains uncertain despute a landmark US Supreme Court decision that effectively blocked the controversial global tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil confirmed today that the government is actively monitoring the fallout from the ruling, with Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Johari Ghani scheduled to meet his US counterparts soon to discuss the direct implications.

"The Cabinet was informed by Johari Ghani that he is meeting his American counterparts next week regarding this matter," Fahmi told reporters, adding that Putrajaya has not yet made any concrete policy decisions pending the outcome of those bilateral talks.

The uncertainty stems from a 6-3 ruling by the US Supreme Court on Friday, which voided most of the sweeping tariffs Trump had imposed over the past year.

The justices determined that the emergency economic law the president relied upon did not legally permit the broad imposition of such trade tariffs.

However, the tariff threat for international trading partners like Malaysia has not completely evaporated.

Following the legal setback, Trump pivoted to a different statute to announce a 10 per cent— and subsequently a 15 per cent — global levy.

This alternative, temporary measure is expected to remain in effect for five months while the US administration aggressively searches for more durable legislative workarounds to enforce its protectionist trade agenda.