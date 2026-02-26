KANGAR, Feb 26 — The Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) has issued 941 violation notices for littering across seven states under the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 (Act 672) as of yesterday, said its chief executive officer Khalid Mohamed.

He said 741 of the notices were issued to locals, while the remaining were served to foreign nationals.

Khalid said the statistics reflected the implementation of consistent monitoring and enforcement to ensure public cleanliness remained under control, particularly in high-intensity areas.

“SWCorp will not compromise on any violations of laws relating to public cleanliness and enforcement actions will continue to be carried out effectively,” he said in a statement today.

On the community service order enforced from January 1 under the act, he said it reflected a behavioural correction approach that allowed offenders to experience the challenges of public cleaning work, making them aware of the impact of their actions on the environment and the community’s well-being.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters after three men were charged at the Sessions Court here today for throwing cigarette butts in public places last January, Khalid expressed hope that the public would take littering offences seriously.

He said that during the initial stages of the Community Service Order implementation last January, the most common form of litter found in public places was cigarette butts.

Earlier, Bernama reported that three men were each fined RM1,000 and ordered to perform eight hours of community service by the Sessions Court here today for littering by discarding cigarette butts in public places.

Judge Sharifah Norazlita Syed Salim Idid imposed the fine on Idzham Husin, 43, Ahmad Nasri Mohammad Yusof, 47, both civil servants, and backhoe driver Putra Che Ani, 59, pleaded guilty to the charge.

She sentenced them to a RM1,000 fine each, in default 30 days in jail, and an order for them to complete the community service within six months. — Bernama