KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on Malaysians to focus on the larger issues shaping the nation’s future and avoid being drawn into divisive matters.

He said Malaysia’s strength lies in the unity of its multiracial society, built on mutual respect for cultural and religious differences, which is a foundation for stability and prosperity.

“We uphold human values and understand the importance of culture and dignity. This is what we nurture, so that our focus remains on values and economic strength.

“Sometimes in Malaysia, we get too caught up in petty issues and forget that if our economy is not strong, if investment does not grow, there will be no hope for our young people in terms of jobs and quality education,” he said at the Huazong Chinese New Year 2026 celebration here today.

Among those present were Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, and Huazong president Datuk Lim Kah Chuan.

Anwar said Malaysia’s unity and uniqueness are reflected in the way festive celebrations are observed collectively, regardless of race or background, underscored by strong mutual respect among its people.

He stressed that Islam’s position as the religion of the Federation and the status of Bahasa Melayu (Malay language) as the national language, as enshrined in the Federal Constitution, are not open to dispute, but other communities are guaranteed the right to practise their respective faiths.

The Prime Minister said that Malaysians must also accept that accommodating and encouraging the development of other languages benefits, rather than harms, the nation.

“That is why on the language issue, we make decisions for our children, that as long as they accept the status of Bahasa Melayu and understand the country’s history, they should learn it,” he said.

He noted that besides the Malay language, both English and Chinese are important to learn and master, as they represent key economic languages in Asia and globally. — Bernama