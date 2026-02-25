KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Malaysia plans to establish Education Malaysia (EM) in Saudi Arabia to coordinate bilateral educational cooperation, including academic programmes, scholarships and student welfare between the two countries.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said the proposal was conveyed during a courtesy call by Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Osamah Dakhel R. Al-Ahmadi, earlier today.

Saudi Arabia has welcomed Malaysia’s proposal and I will be submitting a verbal note to the Saudi government in due course,” he told a press conference at the Parliament building here today.

Zambry said EM would serve as a central coordinating body for two-way educational initiatives, covering student mobility, scholarship implementation and other collaborative programmes between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia.

He noted that thousands of Saudi students are currently pursuing their studies in Malaysia, while thousands of Malaysians are studying in Saudi Arabia, emphasising the need for a structured coordination mechanism.

“Matters concerning student welfare and any issues related to education that may arise will be handled through EM,” he said.

He added that EM would operate under the purview of the Malaysian Embassy in Saudi Arabia to ensure efficient management and effective communication. — Bernama