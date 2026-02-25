JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 25 — Two schools — Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Sengkang and SJKC Kulai Besar — were closed today following a fire at a rubber-processing factory in Sengkang near Kulai.

Deputy Communications Minister, who is also Kulai Member of Parliament, Teo Nie Ching, said the closures were a precaution to protect students and school staff.

“Firefighting operations are ongoing,” she posted on Facebook, also expressing gratitude to all involved in safeguarding the public.

According to Johor Fire and Rescue Department’s Assistant Director of Operations, Muhammad Tarmizi Md Jaafar, the department received an emergency call about the fire at 4.37 pm yesterday and as of midday today, about 65 per cent of the fire had been extinguished.

Meanwhile, State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor, in a post on Facebook, confirmed that the factory was licensed in August 2021, located in an industrial zone under the local plan, and possessed a Completion and Compliance Certificate (CCC) dated September 26, 2018.

Nevertheless, he said an investigation into the cause of the incident and an assessment of the compliance of the premises’ operations will be carried out by the relevant agencies in accordance with existing legal provisions.

He also assured that public safety, environmental protection, and community welfare remain priorities. — Bernama