KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan has urged Muslims not to emulate the actions of a woman who was seen drinking openly during a TikTok live stream, describing the incident as worrying, particularly during Ramadan.

He said the case should serve as a reminder to the community, stressing that the government’s approach is to educate and guide Muslims to better respect the sanctity of the holy month.

“We have received information on the case and advise Muslims in this country to refrain from such an act, which is seen as worrying.

“We delivered a special sermon at the start of Ramadan, and perhaps after this, we will also request a sermon directly for women,” he said at a press conference after announcing the 2025 Al-Quran and Fardhu Ain Class Assessment Test (UPKK) results today.

Zulkifli emphasised that efforts to educate and guide the community would continue through advice issued by the Mufti Department and relevant religious authorities.

He added that the case had been handed over to enforcement authorities for action in accordance with the law.

However, he said the broader challenge was to highlight the beauty of Islam to both Muslims and non-Muslims.

“In a multi-racial and multi-religious society, we must understand one another to avoid incidents of religious insult, in line with the Madani Government’s aspiration of embracing differences within the framework of unity,” he said.

Earlier, a viral video showed a woman allegedly eating and drinking openly while interacting with followers during a live TikTok session.

This morning, the director of the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs Department confirmed that the woman, aged 27, was arrested in Kuala Pilah yesterday and is being investigated under Section 50 of the Negeri Sembilan Syariah Criminal Enactment 1992 for allegedly insulting Islam. — Bernama