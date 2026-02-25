IPOH, Feb 25 — The Perak government has allocated a total of RM4.75 million to support Perak students pursuing higher education, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

Saarani said the state remains committed to strengthening student welfare through the implementation of self-help assistance, student emergency assistance, and book voucher assistance this year.

“A total of RM4 million has been allocated for self-help assistance and student emergency assistance.

“This is especially for students pursuing studies at the Diploma, Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctor of Philosophy levels.

“The self-help assistance is provided according to the level of study — RM500 for Diploma students, RM700 for Bachelor’s degree students, RM800 for Master’s students, and RM1,000 for Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) students,” he said at a press conference after presenting mock cheques for student aid at the Menteri Besar’s Office here.

For student emergency assistance, Saarani said the aid is intended for students who face unforeseen circumstances such as accidents, serious health issues, theft, or other disasters.

“This assistance is granted based on the merits of each case, with a maximum amount of up to RM5,000, subject to the consideration of the Approval Committee,” he added.

To further support students’ academic needs, Saarani said the state government has also allocated RM750,000 for book voucher assistance, which will benefit 5,000 students, with each receiving RM150.

“This initiative aims to help ease the burden of purchasing reference materials and study books,” he said.

Saarani added that the initiatives are coordinated by the State Education Executive Councillor’s Office, while implementation will be carried out by Yayasan Perak, Pusat Aspirasi Anak Perak (Pasak), the State Economic Planning Unit (UPEN), and the State Finance Office.

Meanwhile, State Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah, who outlined the criteria and eligibility requirements, said applicants must be Perak-born.

“If they are not originally from Perak, they must have resided in the state for at least 10 years.

“The household income must be RM7,500 and below, and students must have achieved a minimum GPA of 3.0 in the previous semester.

“There are two different eligibility criteria: for the book voucher, the household income ceiling is RM7,500, while for self-sustenance assistance, the income limit is RM5,000 and below, based on data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia,” he said.

Khairudin also said applicants must be studying full-time and not enrolled in distance learning (PJJ) or part-time programmes.

“Applications will be reviewed and approved by a committee comprising representatives from various agencies, including the State Finance Office, Yayasan Perak, Pasak, and UPEN,” he said.

Applications for self-help assistance and book vouchers will be open from March 2, 2026, to April 30, 2026, while applications for student emergency assistance will remain open until October 31, 2026.

All applications can be submitted online via the official website, www.eheyns.com.my.