KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and nine states until 5pm today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in an alert issued at 2.30pm, said the weather conditions are forecast to affect Bandar Baharu in Kedah, as well as several areas in Perak, namely Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar, Batang Padang and Muallim.

In Pahang, the affected areas include Cameron Highlands, Raub, Bentong and Temerloh, whereas in Selangor, it covers Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Klang, Gombak, Petaling, Kuala Langat, Hulu Langat and Sepang.

The same alert was issued for Melaka and also Negeri Sembilan, involving Jelebu, Seremban, Port Dickson, Kuala Pilah and Rembau.

In Johor, the affected districts are Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru.

In East Malaysia, the warning covers Lawas in Limbang, Sarawak. In Sabah, the affected areas are Sipitang, Tenom and Nabawan in the Interior; Kota Belud on the West Coast; Tawau and Semporna in the Tawau division; Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan in the Sandakan division; as well as Kudat. — Bernama