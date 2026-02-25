KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir today said Barisan Nasional’s (BN) proposed “Rumah Baru” concept remains an open and inclusive platform.

He said the coalition will not interfere in the internal affairs of other political groups, including those linked to sacked Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

The BN secretary-general said the idea of “Rumah Baru” is not intended to be limited to a single political bloc, but rather envisioned as a broader unity framework involving various stakeholders beyond political parties.

“We have stated that the Rumah Baru concept is open. It is not confined to any one group alone.

“As mentioned earlier by the Umno president, it is a large platform that involves not only political parties but also other groups, including non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that share the same aspirations, vision and goals in the spirit of unity,” Zambry told a press conference at the Parliament building here.

Zambry who is also higher education minister added that since the concept was announced, no formal meetings have taken place with any of the sacked Bersatu members, as they had their respective problems to resolve.

“As for whether we will meet (with them), perhaps there may be discussions on their end, but for BN we don’t want to interfere with their problems because we understand that they are in a period of disarray.

“Let them settle their own matters first. We can’t be the ones making the first move, their problems should be resolved by them, and surely they have their own plans,” he added.

Asked whether BN would impose any conditions on cooperation involving a group of 19 MPs linked to Hamzah, Zambry declined to speculate.

“I consider that a hypothetical question. Let the situation materialise first, then we will respond,” he said.

Zambry’s remarks come amid ongoing political speculation over potential realignments and cooperation frameworks following discussions surrounding BN’s “Rumah Baru” initiative, which leaders have described as an effort to build a broader political consensus under a unifying platform.