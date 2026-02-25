KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — A total of 37 student deaths were recorded at public university campuses between 2021 and 2025, with no criminal cases reported.

Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Adam Adli Abdul Halim, said most cases involved accidents or sudden deaths.

“Eighteen were accidents, and 19 were sudden deaths. Thankfully, no criminal cases have been recorded,” he said during a Dewan Rakyat question-and-answer session today.

He was responding to Khairil Nizam Khirudin (PN-Jerantut), who asked about student fatalities at higher education institutions over the past five years and the ministry’s short-, medium-, and long-term plans to strengthen campus safety.

Adam Adli added that the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) has issued official directives to all public and private institutions to conduct regular, comprehensive safety inspections.

“For future improvements, we are continuously reinforcing new measures, including reviewing campus and residential safety systems, installing CCTV cameras, and ensuring well-lit, secure pathways,” he said.

Adam Adli added that the review also covers safety and emergency standard operating procedures, including visitor access to dormitories and rapid response procedures.

He noted that the ministry is developing a reference manual for the application and use of non-university-owned vehicles, in collaboration with Universiti Putra Malaysia and the Public Universities Student Welfare Task Force, to ensure vehicle use is organised, transparent, and compliant with safety, financial, and administrative standards.

The ministry is also strengthening cooperation with the Royal Malaysia Police and local authorities to boost security patrols, including areas surrounding campuses.

“All these measures are designed to ensure that, in the short, medium, and long term, student safety is safeguarded and our campus communities remain secure,” he said. — Bernama