KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — The relocation process of the statues by the management of Sri Uchimalai Muniswarman Temple, Taman Rawang Perdana, Rawang, last night, proceeded smoothly.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the relocation works took place from 9.30pm last night until 4.12am today.

“Throughout the process, no untoward incidents occurred, and the situation was closely monitored by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“A total of 10 individuals, comprising devotees and representatives of the temple management, carried out the relocation of all four statues,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the landowner also began cleaning works at the temple site early this morning, after the relocation process was fully completed by the temple management.

Shazeli also reminded all parties involved to continue respecting existing legal channels and to refrain from taking matters into their own hands, as such actions could undermine racial and religious harmony.

“Any disputes should be resolved in accordance with procedures set by the local authorities and the lawful landowner.

“The police will also closely monitor the spread of information on social media and issue stern warnings against the dissemination of content touching on 3R issues (religion, race, and royal institution) that could trigger public unease,” he said. — Bernama