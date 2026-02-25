KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — The design process for the Phase 2 Sungai Langat Flood Mitigation project is expected to be finalised this September, said Deputy Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad.

He said the project, which was approved under the Fifth Rolling Plan (RP5) of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) for 2025, is currently in the detailed design preparation phase, and as of January this year, its design progress remained at the conceptual stage.

He added that a consultant was appointed on May 9, 2025, with the service period running from May 19 until August 19, 2032, to undertake the design preparation and supervise the implementation of the project.

“In terms of implementation, the land acquisition process can only begin after the detailed design has been finalised.

“This is because the actual alignment and flood mitigation components — such as the locations of retention ponds, river widening works, and access routes — can only be accurately determined at that stage,” he said, during an oral question-and-answer session at the Dewan Negara, today.

He said this in his reply to a question from Senator Tiew Way Keng regarding the current progress of the flood mitigation project, as well as the measures taken to prevent delays in its implementation, particularly in terms of design preparation, land acquisition, and the tender process.

Tiew also sought clarification on whether the government plans to tighten development approval requirements, particularly those related to drainage masterplans and the Erosion and Sediment Control Plan (ESCP), in the Sungai Selangor basin, to prevent new developments from exacerbating flash flood incidents.

The Phase 2 Sungai Langat Flood Mitigation project, Package 1 in Hulu Langat, involves an allocation of RM512 million. — Bernama