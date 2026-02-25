KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — The Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) detained 13 foreigners in a special inspection and enforcement operation at the Section 13 Ramadan Bazaar in Bandar Baru Bangi on Monday.

In a Facebook post, JIM said that the operation, which commenced at 3.55pm, was carried out following intelligence and monitoring conducted by the department.

According to JIM, a total of 720 individuals were screened at 143 bazaar stalls, involving 693 Malaysians, 12 Indonesian men, 13 Indonesian women, and two Bangladeshi men.

As a result of the inspection, JIM detained six men and seven women of Indonesian nationality, aged between 18 and 40, suspected of committing offences under Section 6(1)(c) and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, as well as Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963.

“All these foreign nationals have been taken to and detained at the Immigration Detention Depot for investigation and further action,” the post stated.

JIM also emphasised that inspectorate actions and inspections will continue to be implemented from time to time at Ramadan bazaars nationwide throughout the month of Ramadan. The department stressed that it will not compromise with foreign nationals who operate businesses illegally or fail to comply with immigration laws.

“Stern action will also be taken against any individual or employer who protects or employs undocumented migrants,” the post added. — Bernama