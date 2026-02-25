SIBU, Feb 25 — A controlled retrieval operation was carried out at 6.30am on Wednesday to allow two shop operators from the ground-floor premises adjacent to the collapsed shophouse at Jalan Pahlawan here to retrieve essential valuables, following appeals made to the authorities.

Deputy Minister of Housing, Public Health and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang said the decision was made after careful consideration and consultation with all relevant stakeholders, including Sibu Municipal Council (SMC), the police, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), geotechnical experts and consultants.

“The operation was carried out under strict supervision and safety protocols, and involved only two ground-floor premises which were assessed to be in relatively better condition.

“Police and Bomba have consistently advised that it is unsafe to re-enter the building and objected to allowing access.

“However, after weighing all professional opinions and the appeals made, we made a very difficult decision to allow a limited, controlled retrieval,” he told reporters at the site.

Tiang emphasised that only the ground floor was permitted, with no access given to upper floors as the structure remains unstable and continues to show movement.

He added that the building remains sealed off and guarded by the police, and no further re-entry would be allowed at this time.

According to him, the two shop operators were required to sign a waiver of liability, releasing all authorities including SMC and government agencies from responsibility.

“The retrieval was conducted entirely at the owners’ own risk and cost, using their own contractors and equipment, while authorities remained on-site to ensure public safety.

“Our main concern is safety not only for those involved in the operation but also for the public.

“Police, Bomba and Civil Defence Force (APM) were present to supervise and ensure all protocols were followed,” he said, adding that the operation was kept brief to minimise vibration and risk.

On the next steps, Tiang who is also Pelawan assemblyman, said investigations into the cause of the collapse would be thorough and could take several months.

He noted that the building, constructed around 2011, had obtained its Occupation Permit (OP).

“We are engaging geotechnical engineers and experts to determine the cause of failure.

“Once the investigation is completed, we will look into demolition, which will be carried out by the owners at their own cost,” he said.

He added that after demolition and once liability issues are clearly established, legal action may be pursued against any party found responsible.

“My stand is very clear that no one is above the law. Whoever is liable must face the legal consequences.

“If the owners wish to take legal action, including against SMC if necessary, they may proceed,” he said.

He said authorities are currently working closely with the shophouse owners rather than tenants, as the matter involves property ownership.

Any further appeals to retrieve personal valuables must be submitted directly to the SMC chairman for consideration on a case-by-case basis.

“We want everything to be transparent, professional and safe. Personal and public safety remains our top priority,” he said.

Also present were SMC chairman Clarence Ting and Sibu Bomba Zone 4 chief Andy Alie. — The Borneo Post