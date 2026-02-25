KOTA KINABALU, Feb 25 — Membakut became the latest district to be affected by floods in Sabah as of noon today, following continuous rainfall since yesterday.

Earlier this morning, flooding was reported in three other districts, namely Sipitang, Sook, and Beaufort.

The evacuation of flood victims to temporary relief centres in the four affected districts is actively underway.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said Membakut, Sipitang, and Beaufort are located along Sabah’s west coast, southwest of Kota Kinabalu, while Sook is an inland district.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Pitas remains unchanged, with 1,695 people from 861 families still sheltering at five temporary evacuation centres. — Bernama