KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has assured Malaysians that national entry points remain secure following the dawn shooting involving a commander from the Border Control and Security Agency (AKPS) near the Malaysia–Thailand border.

In a statement, he said the government views the attack “seriously” and welcomed news that the commander escaped unharmed.

“The government takes seriously the shooting incident involving the AKPS Commander at the country’s entry point.

“I am grateful that he is safe,” he said, adding that the Royal Malaysia Police had launched a full investigation.

According to Kedah police, the vehicle carrying Bukit Kayu Hitam commander SAC Mohd Nasaruddin Mohd Nasir was fired upon at about 5.40am, roughly one kilometre from the border.

Police said two men dressed in black and wearing full-face helmets approached his car on a motorcycle before one of them fired two shots, striking the rear right door and front passenger door.

The commander, who was driving alone on his way to perform prayers at Masjid Al Muhajirin, later attempted to pursue the suspects briefly before they fled into a nearby industrial area.

He subsequently drove his Proton X70 to the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex police station to lodge a report.

Police are investigating possible links to border criminal syndicates, noting recent enforcement successes involving the seizure of rice, pork and the arrest of smugglers and migrants in the area.

Saifuddin said additional security measures had been activated “immediately” to protect officers and the public.

“Security at all entry points remains under control,” he added.

“Additional security measures have been activated immediately to ensure the safety of personnel and the public.”

He stressed that Putrajaya will not compromise on any threat to national security.

“Firm action will be taken against those involved,” he said, urging the public to avoid speculation and allow police to conduct their investigation “professionally”.

Police are probing the case under Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 for discharging a firearm with intent to cause death or injury.