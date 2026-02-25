KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — The Sessions Court here today allowed the money laundering case involving Tan Sri Abu Sahid Mohamed’s wife to be heard together with the corruption cases against the Maju Holdings Sdn Bhd director.

Judge Suzana Hussin granted deputy public prosecutor Datuk Ahmad Akram Gharib’s application to try Puan Sri Noor Azrina Mohd Azmi’s case alongside Abu Sahid’s.

“I allow Noor Azrina’s case to be heard together with Abu Sahid’s and set the next mention on April 6 for document submission,” said Suzana.

Ahmad Akram earlier told the court that Sessions Court 8 Judge Rosli Ahmad had approved transferring Noor Azrina’s case to this court.

“We request that Noor Azrina’s case be tried jointly with Abu Sahid’s, as both involve the same transactions, and I understand this is not opposed by the defence,” he added, a point confirmed by Datuk Jasbeer Singh, Abu Sahid’s lawyer.

Noor Azrina, 49, is accused of receiving proceeds from unlawful activities totalling RM67.14 million into her bank account from an account belonging to Abu Sahid.

The offence is alleged to have occurred at a bank in Bukit Tunku between March 6 and November 27, 2017.

She was charged under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Act 613), which carries up to 15 years’ imprisonment and a fine of not less than five times the sum or proceeds of the unlawful activity, or RM5 million, whichever is higher.

Abu Sahid, 75, faces a total of 18 corruption and money laundering charges.

He is charged with five counts of misappropriating over RM458.5 million of company funds held in accounts at Taman Tunku and Taman Serdang Perdana between May 3, 2016, and October 21, 2019.

These offences, under Section 409 of the Penal Code, carry a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment, caning, and fines.

In addition, he faces ten charges of transferring proceeds from unlawful activities totalling RM116.45 million to five individuals and four construction companies.

He is also accused of three counts of disposing of RM22.8 million in unlawful proceeds through 15 cheque withdrawals from his account at the same bank between May 4, 2016, and September 19, 2018.

The three charges were brought under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Act 613), carrying the same penalties as mentioned above. — Bernama