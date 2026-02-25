KOTA KINABALU, Feb 25 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, led the Corruption-Free Pledge Ceremony (IBR) involving members of the State Cabinet at Menara Kinabalu here today.

The Media and Communication Department of the Chief Minister's Department in a statement said immediately after reciting the pledge, Hajiji and Cabinet members signed the IBR document witnessed by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Sabah director, Datuk Mohd Fuad Bee Basrah.

Meanwhile, Mohd Fuad said the implementation of the IBR programme with the Sabah State Cabinet represents a very positive commitment by the State Government in effort to strengthen integrity and good governance.

He said the initiative will be expanded to ministries and agencies under the state government to ensure anti-corruption efforts are implemented comprehensively.

“The implementation of this programme also demonstrates the effectiveness and seriousness of the planned initiatives so that practices of corruption, abuse of power and financial leakages can be prevented more effectively,” he said.

Mohd Fuad also expressed hope that more ministries, departments and government agencies, including government-linked companies (GLCs) and private sector companies will come forward to participate in the IBR programme. — Bernama