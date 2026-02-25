KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — The Ramadan atmosphere, traditionally enlivened through activities at mosques and surau, is now increasingly extending into the digital space as the public grows more comfortable following various forms of religious engagement online.

This shift has seen social media and video-conferencing applications being used as alternative platforms for spiritual enrichment, including Ramadan programmes such as tadarus (group Quran recitation), religious talks and daily dua (prayer or supplication) sharing. The approach allows the community to participate in learning and worship without the constraints of location and time.

The trend has also been embraced by independent preacher and Circle One community founder Jannatul Makwa Sutikislan, 30, who has been running online tadarus programmes since 2023.

She said participation in the programme increases significantly each Ramadan, as the concept of virtual group tadarus makes it easier for participants to achieve the goal of completing the Quran together despite daily commitments.

“This year’s online tadarus programme involves about 100 participants divided into eight groups, mostly women and youths aged 30 and below, including university students and working women.

“Sessions are held daily after tarawih prayers via platforms such as Google Meet or WhatsApp video calls, with each group led by an appointed leader. Participants are also given flexibility to make up sessions if they have other commitments,” she told Bernama.

She added that the programme also provides space for elderly or unwell women to participate through tadabbur (reflection) and listening to recitations, ensuring all participants can benefit from completing the Quran.

“The Quran does not need us; rather, we need the Quran. Even if we are busy or unable to leave home, find time and a platform to draw closer to the Quran,” she said.

Jannatul Makwa noted that digital platforms have opened wider opportunities for the public to access Quran teachers and have helped those unable to attend face-to-face classes.

A similar approach has been adopted by teacher and digital content creator Norsyazwa Riyana Shah Rol Rizal, 21, who shares daily duas across all her social media platforms under the handle @riyanarzl, reflecting a shift in how society engages with spiritual content during Ramadan.

The Batu Pahat, Johor-based teacher said she began sharing duas consistently from Ramadan 2024, inspired to create a daily dua series in a more structured and heartfelt written format.

“Initially, I did not expect such an overwhelming response, but the first dua post nearly reached one million views and received very positive feedback.

“That experience encouraged me to continue sharing not only during Ramadan, but also on other auspicious days such as Arafah Day and the night of 1 Rejab, as an effort to sustain a culture of supplication among the community,” said the Diploma in Islamic Education graduate from Sultan Ibrahim Islamic University College, Johor.

Norsyazwa Riyana said social media is no longer merely an entertainment medium, but has evolved into an increasingly significant channel for disseminating knowledge and advice.

According to her, the digital approach enables dua messages to be delivered widely and continuously, while encouraging a culture of sharing among users.

She added that this development reflects a positive transformation in the approach to dakwah (Islamic outreach) and society’s openness to spiritual content that is more accessible and aligned with contemporary lifestyles.— Bernama