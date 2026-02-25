KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia has appointed Mohd Radzi Md Jidin as its new Melaka state chief, following a major overhaul of the party’s state leadership.

The announcement comes after reports yesterday that former state chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Thamby Chik had stepped down, and that five of Bersatu’s six divisions in the state were dissolved with immediate effect.

In a statement issued by Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin confirmed Radzi’s appointment with immediate effect.

He said Radzi “has the experience and leadership needed to build strength among a new generation of leaders who remain committed to Bersatu’s ideals.”

He added that Radzi’s main responsibility would be “to restructure the leadership of Bersatu’s divisions in Melaka, particularly among local leaders including young people and professionals in the near future.”

Muhyiddin expressed confidence that the refreshed leadership line-up would “continue championing the people’s struggle and strengthen the party ahead of the Melaka state election expected at the end of the year.”

Radzi is the incumbent Putrajaya MP and previously served as senior minister (Education and Social cluster) and education minister from 2020 to 2022.