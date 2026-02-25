PUTRAJAYA, Feb 25 — The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) as well as the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) need to combine all existing facilities and equipment to maximise the effectiveness of technology use in addressing the influx of e-waste and plastic container waste in the country, according to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said strict enforcement action and integrated coordination between all agencies are critical due to the increasing amount of waste and the illegal entry of e-waste, which require immediate action and more frequent operations on the ground.

“After reviewing the latest data and statistics, we will recommend several comprehensive measures encompassing policy, enforcement, and international cooperation to address this crisis holistically,” he said in a statement.

He said this after chairing the Special Task Force on the Enforcement Management Roadmap for Plastic and E-Waste Imports in the Country meeting at the MACC headquarters here yesterday.

Azam also said that each agency needs to appoint a responsible officer during the coordination actions, with all involved officers required to be present at the operation location.

He reminded that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will conduct surprise inspections in the near future at critical locations to assess the effectiveness of enforcement actions.

Meanwhile, AKPS Port Klang commander Datuk Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal revealed that there have been 818 stranded e-waste containers at Port Klang since 2024, indicating an urgent need for a new and more stringent approach.

Presenting the findings of the “Coordination Meeting of the Special Committee on E-Waste Coordination”, he said that policies and regulations related to e-waste need to be standardised and strengthened.

“E-waste should be included under the ‘Absolute Prohibition’ in the First Schedule of the Customs Order (Prohibition on Import) 2023.” In addition, the delegation of authority to the PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) under Section 34B of the Environmental Quality Act (EQA) 1974 is also proposed to assist in the investigation of illegal import and processing cases,” he said.

Nik Ezanee said that enforcement and regulation at all national entry points need to be enhanced, with all agencies urged to strengthen control mechanisms at the port level.

“We cannot use the usual way of working. On the contrary, an unconventional approach needs to be practised to address this issue,” he said.

On December 8, 2025, Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar mandated the MACC to lead the Special Task Force on the Enforcement of Plastic Waste and E-Waste Imports in the Country to formulte a holistic solution across ministries, state governments and related agencies, in line with efforts to tighten control over the entry of hazardous waste and to protect the environment. — Bernama