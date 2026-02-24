KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said any decision on how long the government can continue to absorb or delay highway toll hikes must be made by the Cabinet.

He explained that the matter involves broader financial and policy implications for the government, adding that the current suspension of reviews is intended to maintain existing rates to ease the burden on the public.

I think the government’s very purpose in withholding toll restructuring and upward reviews is to ensure that current toll rates do not increase.

“....because if it’s based on the agreement, these toll rates are due for a review upwards, meaning toll rates would increase,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after the Construction Action Plan 2026-2030 (CAP30) launch at the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Malaysia today. Also present was CIDB Malaysia chairman Datuk Ir Yusuf Abd Wahab.

Commenting further, Nanta said the financial impact of the toll deferment is fully borne by the government as compensation to the concession companies.

“Since the public may still be burdened with rising living costs, the government is currently holding back and asking companies to postpone any upward review of toll rates. The public should understand that when toll hikes are deferred, it is the government that pays,” he said.

On CAP30, Nanta described the plan as a strategic five-year roadmap to accelerate the transformation of the national construction industry through digitalisation, sustainability and international competitiveness.

He added that the comprehensive implementation of CAP30 also supports the Ministry of Works’ National Construction Policy 2021-2030 (NCP 2030), which is currently in its execution phase.

“CAP30 is designed as a five-year action plan from 2026 to 2030 to strengthen a construction sector driven by industry players and strategic partners, supported by governance and coordination through CIDB,” he said. — Bernama