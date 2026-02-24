KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — The Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC) has the authority to initiate its own investigation into the recent fatal police shooting in Durian Tunggal, Melaka, the Home Ministry told Parliament.

In a written reply yesterday, the ministry said the IPCC, as an independent and impartial body, is empowered by the IPCC Act 2022, which allows the commission to probe police misconduct cases in the public interest.

“In this matter, the Ministry fully leaves it to the IPCC, as an independent and impartial body, to take appropriate action in accordance with the provisions of the law,” it said.

The remark was in response to a question from Selayang MP William Leong regarding the IPCC’s role and how the government could ensure a fair investigation into the incident.

The ministry also detailed the ongoing internal police investigations.

A special task force from the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken over the criminal probe, while the Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) is conducting a parallel disciplinary inquiry.

The JIPS investigation will focus on whether any officers breached standard operating procedures related to detention, arrest, or the handling of firearms.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has given its assurance that its investigation will be conducted “transparently, fairly, and professionally,” with the final report to be submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers for review.