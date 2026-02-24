MUAR, Feb 24— The legacy of Bukit Kepong must be institutionalised within the work culture, discipline, and transparent decision-making of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to better manage increasingly complex security threats, said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail.

He said the Bukit Kepong incident is not merely a historical footnote but a moral compass intended to guide modern police leadership in upholding national loyalty and courage.

“In the past, security threats were primarily physical and armed. Today, they have evolved into far more complex, cross-border challenges, where technological advancements and globalisation have paved the way for cybercrime and extremism.

“The spread of radical ideologies via digital platforms and the presence of structured, clandestine organised crime networks have made the national security landscape multi-dimensional, demanding more agile law enforcement capabilities anchored by holistic strategies,” he said.

Mohd Khalid said this in his speech at the Bukit Kepong Incident Commemoration Ceremony held at the Bukit Kepong Emergency Gallery here yesterday.

The text of his speech was read out by Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad.

Meanwhile, the IGP said national peace requires synergy and solidarity between PDRM, the community, government agencies, the private sector and media partners.

“The public should not merely be recipients of services but they are also strategic partners in building a sustainable security ecosystem,” he said.

The Bukit Kepong incident was a communist attack on a police station during the Malayan Emergency and took place at 5.30 am on Feb 23, 1950, resulting in the deaths of 19 police personnel. — Bernama